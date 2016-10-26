The DCFS is heavily investigating new accusation that Pitt harmed some of his children

The Department of Children and Family Services has reportedly extended their investigation into Brad Pitt’s child abuse case after a new accusation was made on the actor.

The DCFS probe into Pitt, 52, was expected to close by the end of this month but the department will now investigate into the matter for several more weeks, reported AceShowbiz.

“The investigation was not closed on schedule for a reason. The DCFS investigation is now going to continue for at least several more weeks,” an official source said.

According to the source, the DCFS is heavily investigating new accusation that Pitt harmed some of his children by verbally abusing them on many occasions.

“Now DCFS is interviewing many people to determine if they are witnesses to any improper behaviour by Pitt as well as searching for others who have knowledge of his actions.

“That includes nannies, household staff members and more.

The fact that the investigation was extended is an indication of how serious this is,” the source added.

It was earlier reported that the Fight Club star got .

“verbally abusive and physical” with the his kids.

His actress—wife Angelina Jolie, 41, also filed for divorce from him on September 19, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested sole custody of the kids.

The former power couple have since reached a temporary custody agreement, which allows Pitt supervised visitation.