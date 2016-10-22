Devgn's 'Shivaay' will clash at the box office with Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which is currently in news for featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, who awaits the release of his Shivaay directorial venture, says the Indian film industry is scared of politics because if a person speaks against any political party, his film will be prevented from releasing.

On October 28, Shivaay will clash at the box office with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which is currently in news for featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Earlier popular Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan had faced a backlash on their remarks on intolerance. Even filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt said recently that he will not work with Pakistani actors.

Asked Ajay whether it is nationalism or fear behind such statements, he said: “Both. When it comes to nationalism, as I said, I stand by the country. When it comes to politics, an industry men gets a little scared. He gets scared because if today you say anything against a group, your film will be stopped, something will happen”.

“We are very vulnerable where politics is concerned. Where nationalism is concerned, I don’t think it (Bollywood) is divided... We want to stay away from politics because we are vulnerable.

“But when it comes about the nation, there I stand by it. But when politics is concerned, sometimes you say it, but most of the time you stay quite because of fear,” he added.

Devgn feels film industry is one place where religion has never been the issue. “Nobody can deny one good thing about the industry is we never had any issues with religion. We have Hindus, Muslims, Parsis, Christians everybody working under one roof. We celebrate every festivals together. We never had any problem in our industry. If films can influence the society then it should begin from here,” he said.

“Film industry is divided like our society, but when religion is concerned we are not divided,” he added.

Like many in the industry, Ajay too says that till the time the tensions between India and Pakistan get better, he will not work with any artiste from that side of the border.

“I have worked with Pakistani actors, but right now the situation is such that we have to stand by our nation. I hope that the problem gets solved till then I will not work with them,” he said.

“They have also banned our films as they are standing by their nation. We should also stand by our nation, but instead we are fighting against each other,” the “Singham” actor said.

He added: “In my life the best music was given in the film Kachche Dhaage by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. All the songs were nice in that film.”