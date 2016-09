Actor Prabhakar, popular for playing the villain Kalakeya in S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali, will be making his Malayalam debut in a yet-untitled project.

The source says, “Prabhakar has been signed on to play the villain in this new project starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj. The film will be directed by B. Unnikrishnan, and it’s slated to hit the floors later this year.”

While the cast and crew are yet to be finalised, this will mark the fourth time that Unnikrishnan and Mohanlal are pairing up.