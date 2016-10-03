Director S.S. Rajamouli, who hopes to free cinema from being a theatre experience, is excited at how Virtual Reality (VR) has helped in pushing cinematic boundaries.

“I am very excited about the work we are doing in the Virtual Reality space with Baahubali. We are currently working on 2 VR experiences,” Rajamouli wrote on his Twitter page.

VR is a computer generated simulation of a three-dimensional image or environment that can be interacted with. Through this technology, Rajamouli will offer audiences a feeling of being present on the sets of Baahubali.

“Virtual Experience of being on Baahubali sets! This is being captured on a high-end VR camera built by AMD Radeon. It will be released on October 22 (on the occasion of Prabhas’s birthday). The second is a 3D photo-realistic VR experience built in a game engine and set in the climax of Baahubali 2. This will be accessible just before the release of the second part,” he wrote.

With VR, Rajamouli assures one can interact with the Baahubali world like never before.

“We are working on ways to make these experiences easily and widely available,” he added.

Baahubali 2 is slated to release in cinemas on April 28, 2017.