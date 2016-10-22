The Jio MAMI attendees also got a peek at the making of Baahubali: The Conclusion through virtual reality headsets.

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli revealed the first look from Baahubali: The Conclusion at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on Saturday.

The poster features actor Prabhas’ character, the younger Mahendra Baahubali, with the father’s character Amarendra Baahubali in the background.

