“Avatar” sequels will help pioneer new 3D technology, insisting that fans won’t have to wear 3D glasses to experience the film.

The director introduced pioneering technology in his 2009 “Avatar” movie, which became the highest-grossing movie ever, and now Cameron is planning to make further strides when his sequels hit the big screen.

He is planning on making 3D easier to view and said he’s close to a breakthrough, which will change the way film fans watch movies, reported Contactmusic.

“I’m going to push. Not only for better tools, workflow, high dynamic range and high frame rates — the things we are working toward,” Cameron said.

“I’m still very bullish on 3D, but we need brighter projection, and ultimately I think it can happen — with no glasses. We’ll get there.”