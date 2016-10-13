Director Mira Nair is all set to present a short film titled Azaad, at the Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival later this month. The film, which features Sakshi Tanwar and Atul Kulkarni, tells the story of a dysfunctional relationship between a father and his son. Writer-director Rahul V. Chittella’s short film will be screened as part of a feature film titled Shor se Shuruaat, an ensemble of seven short films directed by various new directors.

“It is my first attempt at a short film,” said Atul. “It is close to my own ideals; of my belief in freedom and democracy.” He also remembered that his first film, Natrang, was shown at MAMI and received well. “I’m excited to return here.”

Talking about the making of the film, director Chittella said it was a “long roller-coaster ride” and that he had “no budget”. “Zero budget filmmaking is frustrating but also liberating. It is a result of collective passion. Every cast and crew member waived off their fee and we’ve worked towards creating a film with an honest voice,” he added.

The forthcoming edition of MAMI, which will begin on October 20, will screen over 175 films from 54 countries including features, documentaries and short films.