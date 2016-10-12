Actor Arvind Swamy, currently shooting for a Telugu film starring Ram Charan titled Dhruva, is all set to make his singing debut in upcoming Tamil action-thriller, Bogan, according to a source.

“It’s a very interesting song. Imman, the composer, felt Arvind’s voice would fit the bill. He has recorded half of the song and will complete the rest this week,” the source added.

Bogan, which is tipped to be the official remake of Nicolas Cage-starrer, Face-Off, stars Jayam Ravi and Arvind in the lead. The film also stars Hansika Motwani and Akshara Gowda in important roles.

Arvind also has filmmaker Bala’s yet-untitled Tamil project in his kitty, apart from two of his own scripts, which he plans to direct.