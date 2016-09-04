VIDEO

Revathi chats about Mouna Ragam as it turns 30

Three decades since its release, Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam still holds a mirror to society, familial dynamics and interpersonal relationships. On its anniversary, actor and director Revathi chatted with Sudhir Srinivasan, Film Critic and Writer at The Hindu, about her role as Divya, and revealed some inside tidbits about the film.

Camera: Shaju John Music & Production: Mihir Balantrapu

