Academy Award-winning composer A. R. Rahman may be roped in for Vijay’s yet-untitled next project, according to a source.

“Talks have been initiated with Rahman, and it might take a week or two to get some clarity,” the source added.

To be directed by Atlee, who had earlier made Theri with Vijay, the film, produced by Sri Thenandal Films, will go on the floors next year.

Rahman has previously worked with Vijay in Azhagiya Tamil Magan.