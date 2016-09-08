Anurag Kashyap, whose production company, Phantom Films, has helped make the Gujarati movie, Wrong Side Raju, says it’s a pleasure to back a good script.

“We are happy with the way Wrong Side Raju has shaped up," he says. "We have also found partners in order to release the film simultaneously across the world."

The idea behind doing so, according to Kashyap, is to curb piracy.

Wrong Side Raju, based on a hit-and-run case, is set to hit the screens tomorrow.