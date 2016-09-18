Cinematographer-turned-actor Natraj aka Natty tells us that Anurag Kashyap may be casting him soon.

The invitation to the audio release of Bongu caught my attention. The flap opened to a picture of a shimmering Rolls Royce, which said a thing or two about the film straightaway. Clearly, Bongu must not have had too many budget restrictions. “The minimum price of a Rolls Royce is Rs. 7.5 crore. Bongu is a costly proposition for the producers,” admits Natty. That a Rolls Royce features prominently also promises plenty of action. “Though the car plays a big part, we have also used 25 other very costly cars,” he says. Ruhi Singh (of Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls) plays the heroine.

Despite the success of Sathuranga Vettai, Natty hasn’t had too many releases since. “I did have Katham Katham, but it didn’t do too well,” he says. “This is an industry where commercial success alone decides your staying power.” So, a lot rides on Bongu for him. “I’m sure it’ll do well. The milieu is different and so is the treatment. Sabu Cyril’s assistant, Taj, makes his directorial debut with this film. It’s also a very different story.”

Natty is popular in Bollywood too, having worked as a cinematographer for films like Black Friday, Jab We Met, and Raanjhanaa. The recent A Aa (Telugu) was a runaway hit too. From Anurag Kashyap to Imtiaz Ali and Shoojit Sircar, all of them are both colleagues and friends to him. “I don’t believe in merely operating the camera. I ask for the script in advance, and also build a rapport with the director. I like to contribute ideas too, as cinema is, after all, team work.” Straddling two jobs can be trying, but he remembers Ajith’s words of encouragement. “‘You can pursue both. You have the potential’.” He adds, “So did Vijay.”

Natty, the actor, doesn’t think he’ll get confined to Tamil cinema. “I’ve been offered roles in Telugu cinema. Anurag Kashyap also tells me that my performance is constantly improving, and that he might call me for a role.”

He wants each of his characters to be set in a different milieu. On doing a lot of anti-hero roles, he says, “Good does prevail in my films, but anti-hero roles score these days,” and laughs. “Heroes aren’t do-gooders always.” What about in Bongu? “The film is about what happens when a man is unfairly drawn into the world of crime to clear his name.”

An excited Natty remembers what it was like to drive the Rolls Royce. “At first, I was afraid to drive it. A mild scratch would have meant repair charges of at least Rs. 30 lakh. But when I eventually drove it, even at 150 kmph, it was smooth, as if I was gliding in air. Blissful.” For the first time in our conversation, the talkative Natty pauses... to relive the moment.