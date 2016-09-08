Anirudh has collaborated with Silambarasan again—this time, for Rum, that's being directed by Sai Bharath. The song's titled 'Peiyophobilia', and the lyrics detail the paranormal activities of a house.

“We wanted a song in gibberish, and lyricist Vivek has given us exactly that," says Anirudh. On opting for Simbu, with who he previously collaborated for the 'Beep Song', he adds, "While composing the track, it suddenly hit me that I should ask him. I felt instinctively that he would be able to do justice to it." He says that ‘Peiyophobilia’ asks if we should fear ghosts. "The song will show a world that's scarier than the one ghosts inhabit. I can assure you that the song will be completely out of the box."

The horror film stars Hrishikesh, Sanchita Shetty and Miya George.