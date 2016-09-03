Anand Shankar, the director of Vikram-starrer Iru Mugan, tells udhav naig that he’s cracked the secret to making a commercial hit

At a time when Tamil films are increasingly being evaluated based on how they represent disadvantaged groups, young filmmaker Anand Shankar’s second film, Iru Mugan, has Vikram playing an antagonist, likely belonging to the LGBT community. The film’s trailer, featuring a cross-dressing character called Love, raised eyebrows, as it comes just 18 months after Tamil Nadu’s transgender community took justifiable offence to the stereotypical portrayal of a transgender character in Vikram’s earlier film, I.

Speaking about the reactions, Anand Shankar says he was surprised at the assumptions made about the film’s intention, on evidence of the two-minute-long trailer. “To assume that the film makes fun of the LGBT community isn’t fair,” he says. Anand assures that he has been careful to not stereotype the character.

He defends his choice of writing such a character in the film. “The film is an espionage thriller that incorporates some sci-fi elements. Considering I had an exceptionally talented actor at my disposal, I wanted to create a villain like The Joker (of The Dark Knight). ‘Love’ is a contrast to Akilan, the violent protagonist. He has lazy elegance and is cat-like. He wouldn’t shoot his way into a hospital; he’d disguise himself as a nurse.”

Anand doesn’t dismiss the claim that there could be serious consequences to misguided representation of LGBT characters in movies. He says, “The problem with their portrayal in Tamil cinema has to do with how they are usually made fun of, and shown to face disapproval from other characters. But I think the audience will find ‘Love’ likeable; we have been careful with what other characters say about ‘Love’.”

Anand Shankar, who has earlier assisted director A. R. Murugadoss, says Iru Mugan is a big-budget film made for the masses, with foot-tapping music by Harris Jayaraj, and Nayantara looking her best. He has no qualms about making commercial cinema, and believes that such films work only when filmmakers know their basics. He says, “Success doesn’t depend on the number of songs or action-set pieces. I think about a screenplay in terms of beats. Every five minutes, the audience has to be surprised. It can be with humour, an action sequence or anything. But you have to do it consistently.” He argues that the fate of a commercial film lies in how the filmmaker builds up to action-set pieces and songs. “The fight itself can be badly made, but it’s enough if the scenes leading to it are good,” he says.

He has also noticed that songs have become shorter. “Six songs was the norm earlier. It then became five, and now, we have only four on an average. Their length has also become shorter. The songs in Iru Mugan are all around five minutes long, but we have only shot four minutes of each song,” he says.

Having articulated such ideas about the secrets behind a commercial hit, he says he doesn’t believe the audience and the film industry will credit such thought for a film’s success. “If Iru Mugan works, they will say it’s because of Harris Jayaraj’s music, the screen presence of Vikram and Nayantara, and the comedy of Thambi Ramaiah. But only I know the real secret.”