Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote an open letter to his granddaughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhya advising them to not live in the “shadows of people's judgment” but make “own choices” using wisdom.

Bachchan read out the letter on a Facebook video post.

“I write a letter to my grand daughters, Navya Naveli and Aaradhya .. indeed to all grand daughters because I wanted to .. !!,” the post said.

The open letter comes at the right time, as Bachchan’s new film Pink, is set to release on September 16. Pink, starring Tapsee Pannu and a few other fresh faces, talks about sexual violence against women and women’s safety.