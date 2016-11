Akshay will be playing the main antagonist in the Shankar-directed movie.

“Evil has a new face! #2Point0 #3Diwali2017 #2Point0FLLaunch,” the actor captioned his character poster.

The movie also marks Akshay’s first project in Tamil cinema.

The poster has the 49-year-old actor in a devil look with long sharp eyebrows, grey hair, yellow lenses and black nails.

“Robot 2.0” will release next year on Diwali.