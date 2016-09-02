Karan Johar has allegedly paid Kamaal R. Khan Rs. 25 lakh to tweet positively about his next film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Actor—filmaker Ajay Devgn, has demanded an investigation against filmmaker Karan Johar, who allegedly paid Kamaal R. Khan Rs. 25 lakh to tweet positively about his next film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and to write negative reviews for Devgn's Shivaay.

Kamaal R. Khan, better known as KRK, has been bad mouthing about Ajay’s Shivaay on Twitter, which is set to release along with Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Ajay asked his business associate Kumar Mangat to call KRK to find out the reason behind this.

In this conversation, KRK confessed that he il” as he has received Rs.25 lakh from the filmmaker.

The conversation between Kumar Mangat and KRK has been recorded and has been sent out to media.

Ajay, who is extremely upset with this whole episode, sent out an official statement where he isdemanding an investigation to expose the truth.

The statement reads: “I have been a part of the Indian film industry for the past 25 years and have been associated with over 100 films. My father was a professional action director and I have an emotional connection with this industry. It therefore pains me to see that people like Kamaal R Khan are holding the film industry to ransom by spreading negativity about films to extort money from producers.”

“It is very sad that people from our own industry are supporting such elements and spoiling the ethos of the film industry. I would strongly demand that this be thoroughly investigated by competent authorities to clarify if Karan Johar was indeed involved in this,” his statement further reads.

While Shivaay centres around the adventures of a Lord Shiva devotee, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is said to be an intense story about unrequited love.