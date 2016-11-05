Aishwarya Rajesh tells k.v. vasudevan that 2016 has been her most productive year

It’s been a great year for Aishwarya Rajesh. Her fifth film, Kadalai, has just released, and she is on the cusp of breaking a personal record for the most number of films in a year. “The year has been kind to me, with big films like Manithan, and Dharma Durai, and to a lesser extent, Kutrame Thandanai, turning out to be successful at the box office. Kutrame... was particularly pleasing, as I played a role far removed from who I am as a person. Such characters come by rarely, and it was a definite high point in the year,” she says.

In Kadalai, Aishwarya plays an agriculture student. “Thanks to my experience in the industry, it was relatively simple to pull off,” she says. Promotional footage has shown her in a glamorous avatar, but Aishwarya says it was just for a song sequence. “I have definitely not turned glamorous. It’s just a dream sequence. The media has speculated on a likely image makeover, but I assure you it isn’t.”

Aishwarya is also much sought-after in other languages. Her Hindi debut, Daddy, in which she plays a gangster, is due for release, as also is Jomonte Suvisheshangal, her Malayalam debut in which she’s paired with Dulquer Salmaan.

Next up in Tamil are Parandhu Sella Va, Kattappava Kaanom and Mo. She then intends to take a break. “I want to be choosier. I can’t let quality take a back seat... not after Kaaka Muttai.”