Proust Questionnaire is a weekly feature that derives its name from French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession

What is your idea of happiness?

Being around people who make me feel comfortable. Not thinking about what might happen. Staying clear of negative vibes.

What is your greatest fear?

The thought of being jobless. I am a workaholic and constantly want to do something.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

My laziness… and anger.

If you could change one thing about your family, what would it be?

We are a small family. I’ll probably ask that we be more understanding of each other.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

That my mother is happy with me… as an actor and daughter.

If you were to die and come back as a person or thing, what do you think it would be?

A bird. It would mean I can fly where I want to.

If you could choose what to come back as, what would it be?

A male actor, so I get a longer shelf life and more time to devote to acting. I’d also not have to begin doing character roles very early.

What is your idea of misery?

When people underestimate me. It’s blatant inequality.

Where would you like to live?

Though I love to travel, I crave home. Chennai is that for me… my comfort zone.

What is your favourite occupation?

Acting… now. I’ve always wanted to be a good dancer. It used to be my passion.

What is your most marked characteristic?

I’m very friendly. I get along very well with people — that’s both an advantage and a disadvantage.

What is the quality you most like in the opposite sex?

I like men who respect women.

What do you most appreciate in your friends?

Reliability and trust.

Who are your favourite authors?

I’m not too much into reading…

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

In cinema, it would be Jim Carrey as The Mask.

Who are your heroes in real life?

My late father, my brother… and my mother. She was uneducated, and yet, gave us a good quality of life, education… We have never felt deprived.

What are your favourite names?

I’ve always liked my name. Once I added my dad’s name to it, it sort of acted as a good luck charm.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m always happy, and eager to live life to the fullest… do more work…

How would you like to die?

Oh my god! I don’t want to think to about it now.

What is your favourite motto?

Live in the now?

Aishwarya Rajesh is a South Indian actress known for her roles in Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Kaaka Muttai .