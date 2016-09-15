Features » Cinema

Mumbai, September 15, 2016
Updated: September 15, 2016 18:32 IST

Ranbir-Aishwarya’s chemistry highlight of 'Bulleya'

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
The teaser poster of Aei Dil Hai Mushkil
The teaser poster of Aei Dil Hai Mushkil
TOPICS

cinema

Hindi cinema

The title track of Karan Johar’s directorial venture "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" became popular within few hours of its release.

The never seen before sizzling chemistry between co-stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor is the catch point for the second song titled “Bulleya” from their upcoming “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.”

The title track of Karan Johar’s directorial venture “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” became popular within few hours of its release.

The “Bulleya” song, which will release tomorrow has a rustic sufi feel. Shot in Vienna and London, the track is sung by Amit Mishra.

Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics and it is composed by Pritam.

Johar today organised a special preview of the song for the selected media.

The romantic track opens with Aishwarya saying, “Main kisiki zaroorat nahi khwaish banna chahti hoon.”

The video also features Anushka and Fawad Khan towards the end.

“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” is a romantic drama revolving around relationships and one sided love. The movie releases on October 28.

More In: Cinema | Features | Entertainment | Cinema
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Cauvery dispute
An Innova with Tamil Nadu number plates set onfire at Nayandahalli. Photo: Sampath Kumar G P/The Hindu
Should film personalities be involved in socio-political issues like the Cauvery dispute?
Yes, they have influence in a particular area and can use it positively
No, they should stay away from issues that are beyond their expertise
They are free citizens who can do what they want

Videos

Revathi chats about Mouna Ragam as it turns 30

Three decades since its release, Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam still holds a mirror to society, familial dynamics and interpersonal relationships. On its anniversary, actor and director Revathi chatted w... »

Kabali release: Superstar returns

Tête-à-tête with Pa. Ranjith: The story of Kabali

Photo gallery

Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp for designer Sabyasachi.

Celebspotting: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016

Who can forget the ferocious tiger Shere Khan who is behind Mowgli in The Jungle Book? Idris Elba gave the voice to this menacing and ruthless tiger in the ever-loving children's novel.

Tiger strides on the big screen

Pudupettai - The underdog becomes the ruthless don. Pudupettai has become a cult classic now, thanks to the fantastic bro duo, Selvaraghavan and Dhanush. Starting off as a poor sidekick to a menacing villain in Chennai, Dhanush slowly climbs the ladder of the seedy underworld in this no-holds barred film. As Kokki Kumar, he ruled the screen and made a name for himself.
Internet Desk

Don't miss these Dhanush movies!

more »

Screening Room: A weekly column on cinema

The blockbusters busted

Still from Star Trek Beyond

Thoughts on a summer season where a new ‘Star Trek’ movie or a new Spielberg movie no longer guarantees a blockbuster. »

Explaining Rajinikanth

Read More »

Trade Winds: A series on film distribution

'Magizhchi' at the box-office

Kabali has had the biggest-ever opening for a Tamil film »

Cracking the glass ceiling

Read More »
English cinema

Sully: Captain America

Skiptrace: Gangs of Hong Kong

War Dogs review: Guns and posers

Pete’s Dragon: a winsome Disney adventure

Ben Hur: Chariots of boredom

More »
Hindi cinema

Freaky Ali: Not a great tee off

Baar Baar Dekho: stuck in a time warp

Sunshine Music Tours and Travels: Ain’t no sunshine at all

Sunshine Music Tours and Travels review: An excuse for brand promotion

Akira: breaks bones, but not stereotypes

More »
Tamil cinema

Vaaimai: Court unquote

Iru Mugan: science of the times

'Kutrame Thandanai' review: thoughtfully made, but something’s missing

Kidaari: new genre of 'Aruvaa Christie'?

Dharmadurai: terrific story that loses its way

More »
Telugu cinema

Jyo Achyutananda: Journey worth your time

Wish You happy BreakUp: Writing carries the day

Inkokkadu: Beyond the sheen

Janatha Garage: This needs a few repairs

Chuttalabbayi: A lost opportunity

More »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cinema

Mr. Spock from Star Trek

Star Trek for the uninitiated

Star Trek started out as a television show, with its first episode airing on September 8, 1966 »