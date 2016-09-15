The title track of Karan Johar’s directorial venture "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" became popular within few hours of its release.

The never seen before sizzling chemistry between co-stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor is the catch point for the second song titled “Bulleya” from their upcoming “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.”

The “Bulleya” song, which will release tomorrow has a rustic sufi feel. Shot in Vienna and London, the track is sung by Amit Mishra.

Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics and it is composed by Pritam.

Johar today organised a special preview of the song for the selected media.

The romantic track opens with Aishwarya saying, “Main kisiki zaroorat nahi khwaish banna chahti hoon.”

The video also features Anushka and Fawad Khan towards the end.

“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” is a romantic drama revolving around relationships and one sided love. The movie releases on October 28.