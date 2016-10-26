Kareena feels the audience is going to love the film

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan believes friend Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is his best work.

The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, is set to release this Friday.

“I have watched Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and loved it. All actors, whether it’s Ranbir Kapoor or Anushka Sharma or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, everyone has done such a fantastic job.

“I think the audience is going to love the film. This is Karan’s best,” Kareena said on the sidelines of Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival with Star here.

The actress attended a special screening of the movie on Monday. Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Ranbir’s parents were among other guests at the screening.