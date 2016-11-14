The Hindi romantic comedy will be the red carpet gala of the Festival’s celebrations on December 8.

Aditya Chopra’s directorial venture Befikre, starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor, will have its world premiere at the 13th edition of the Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF).

Shot entirely in Paris, Befikre is an interpretation of love as viewed in the 21st century.

Befikre, which means 'carefree' in English. is the love story of Dharam (Ranveer) and Shyra (Vaani), who find love in an impulsive, engaging series of experiences.

“The world premiere of Befikre from Yash Raj Films and directed by Aditya Chopra, following a hiatus of seven years, is a major scoop for DIFF. This refreshing new film will appeal not just to the expatriate community but also to Arabs who have a strong affinity for Bollywood films,” Abdulhamid Juma, DIFF Chairman said in a statement.

Nelson D’souza, Yash Raj Films, Head of Operations — Mena said: “Yash Raj Films and DIFF have a long history and we’re privileged and honored to have been a part of this remarkable journey with DIFF from the beginning. We’re delighted that the Festival has selected Befikre as it is a film very close to our hearts...”

DIFF has already showcased YRF films like Kabul Express, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

The festival runs from December 7-14.