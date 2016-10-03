Actor Adil Hussain, a regular in Bollywood and international films, including Life of Pi, doesn’t think Indian filmmakers should be happy about making inferior imitations of Hollywood and European films. “Indian filmmakers should make truly Indian films,” he said.

Just through with the shoot of an upcoming short film titled Chutney, Adil thinks it’s important for Indian cinema to take a step away from the masala trend, and make films about its families. “It would mean that when we look at the Indian social fabric, we would go deeper into it rather than just being superficial.”

Talking about his short film, Adil said: “It was mostly shot in old Delhi and Gurgaon. Tisca Chopra, the writer and producer, is a dear friend. I loved the ‘Indianness’ of the story. It is about a typical Indian family without any pretensions.”

Adil has previously starred in other acclaimed short films like Azaad and Bandhi, and is known to be quite fond of the meduim.

“Short films take just a few days, and the financial stakes are less. I also get to do roles that feature films, especially commercial ones, would not offer me.

“More complex characters and relationships are explored,” said Adil, whose films Sunrise and Parched have their scripts archived at the library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at Beverly Hills, California.

Perhaps Adil will like to make a film eventually?

“Yes, I would love to. But it is a huge responsibility to make a film. I find it a monumental task because it is easy for me to go act, come back and not worry about it. When making a film, you have to write, deal with actors’ dates and egos, solve problems with locations, find a way to show it to people and then take criticism. I guess I am a bit lazy to do all that.”

The English Vinglish actor, however, says he has stories that he would like to share with the audience.

“One story has been stuck in my head for the last 20 years. It’s about an elephant and a man. I have given it to a few scriptwriters but the drafts haven’t quite matched my vision. I guess I need to write it myself. It’s a beautiful and heart-wrenching story of an elephant and a man, and explores their relationship. But it’s not like Haathi Mere Saathi and is set in Assam,” said the actor, who hails from Assam himself.