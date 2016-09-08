Anusree has the distinction of acting in two big films for Onam

Anusree is going for a change of image. The naïve woman with the rustic charm and the irrepressible giggle is wearing the pants in Priyadarsan’s Mohanlal-starrer Oppam. She herself has not still not got over the fact that she is a playing a cop, ACP Ganga, no less, in Oppam.

That Anusree is a gem of an actress is a well-known fact. She impressed right from her first film, Lal Jose’s Diamond Necklace. Although she has been saddled with the rustic girl act owing to her sparkling success as one in her debut work, she has managed to make her mark. And now Anusree is also known as a lucky mascot.

Despite some duds in her filmography, many of the movies that she acted in turned out to be noticed, even a small-budget work like Itihasa, which turned out to be a sleeper hit.

For Onam, Anusree has two films, Oppam and Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho (KPAC), both much-anticipated films from big banners. KPAC with Kunchacko is a landmark film because it marks the revival of the iconic Udaya banner. Oppam sees Priyadarsan and Mohanlal, one of the most successful pairs that Malayalam film has seen, team up again.

Anusree admits that she did not ask what her role was when she was got a call from Priyadarsan. It was a huge break for her to get an opportunity to work with the director.

“I was so surprised when Priyan sir told me that I would be playing Ganga. It was such a break from my usual roles. Nevertheless, I requested him to help me maintain the image of the cop. I have this habit of giggling and laughing all the time. So Lal sir and Priyan sir would keep reminding me that I was playing a tough cop and so had to maintain a serious mien!”

She adds that with “Priyan sir” at the helm, she only had to follow his directions to get into the character and walk the talk. “I become my character when the camera starts rolling and snap out of it once the director calls cut. Priyan sir was also there during the dubbing. He was insistent that I should sound right,” she says.

She confesses that she is at home with women from a rural or small-town background. Many of her memorable characters were women who played the homebody to the hilt.

Even when Ansuree makes light of her work, the fact remains that she has won hearts with her superb acts in films like Ithihasa, Left Right Left, Pullipulikalum Aatinkuttiyum, Chandrettan Evideya and Maheshinte Prathikaram. Each one was different even when they happened to be of the same mould. Kochurani of Pullipulikalum.. was this clever chit of a girl who gets her man, while Sushama of Chandrettan Evideya was a mix of a shrew and a homely wife who refuses to be complacent when her husband has an extra martial affair. In Maheshinte Prathikaram, Soumya, her character, was a pragmatic woman, whose head ruled over her heart. So she coolly dumps her love to marry a guy with better financial prospects.

“I play an unsophisticated woman in KPAC. I hope I don’t get branded again because of my characters,” she giggles a la Kalamandalam Rajasree in Diamond Necklace. Nevertheless, Anusree insists that each role is destined for an actor and eventually it will reach that person.

As an example she points to her character in KPAC. “Although, I was cast in the film, they had to look for a replacement when the dates of Oppam got postponed. Since I was already working in Oppam, with a heavy heart, I had to step out of KPAC. However, the dates of KPAC also got postponed and eventually I was able to do the role. I was so happy,” she says.

She is also thrilled that finally she has a song picturised on her in KPAC. Ansuree explains that till now, she has not got a song filmed on her. “I had talked about this to Lal Jose sir as well. But, now, finally, I have a song on me!”

Looks like this talented actor is on song as well. However, she wants to take her time before she goes on a signing spree. “As of now, I am still hearing scripts. As an actress, naturally, I would like to expand my repertoire and prove my versatility. I am looking forward to challenging roles but in the meantime, I will continue to give my best to all my characters,” she asserts.