Karthi tells srinivasa ramanujam that, despite not having the same budget, Kaashmora will definitely warrant comparisons with Baahubali

When the first look of Kaashmora was out, I forwarded it to three people who take their cinema quite seriously. None of them could guess who the hero was. That’s exactly the kind of response that pleases Karthi, who plays two very different roles in the upcoming film: with a tonsured head and a thick beard for a character called Raj Nayak, and a funny man called Kaashmora, who’s into black magic. “I’d have been very disappointed if they could find out it was me,” he laughs, when we catch up for a chat at his T. Nagar residence.

Excerpts from a conversation with the actor about Kaashmora, and his next film with Mani Ratnam:

What was your first reaction when Kaashmora was narrated to you?

I was approached with two films — Komban and this. At the time of narration, all Gokul had was a character and some research on it. I liked what I was hearing, but there was no plot. I went on to do Komban as it was ready. Soon afterwards, Gokul came back — this time, with another interesting character sketch. But I kept delaying my acceptance till he worked on a rounded script. I’d also like to make it clear that the characters I play in Kaashmora aren’t related.

When did you realise that Gokul, who’s one-film-old (Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara), had it in him to pull off a film like Kaashmora with such a big canvas?

It was during the look test of Raj Nayak (the bald character) that I got confidence in Gokul. He had designed it painstakingly. I was impressed with the designs he came up with for the kingdom, its emblem. I could see the detailing that went into it, even if it was just for a chair that may not even be in the shot. His casting choices — Vivekh, Nayantara and Sri Divya — were interesting too.

The first look created a lot of buzz.

(Laughs) That was the idea. I didn’t want people to recognise me.

What inspired you to undergo such a makeover?

I remember watching Carlito’s Way, in which Sean Penn tonsured his head for a small part. I also took inspiration from Kangna’s character in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Both those films inspired me to play a character that was nothing like me.

You’ve been calling Kaashmora a “multi-genre film”.

Do you remember Gokul’s first film, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara? It had three different stories with very unique characters. That’s a strong director, I thought, and when Gokul came up to me with a fantasy subject backed by strong characterisation, I wanted to go for it. I’m always game to try something different. Like Madras. Like Komban.

But those two films weren’t radically different in terms of your look. Would you describe Kaashmora as an experiment?

With the films I’d mentioned, it was about taking myself to territories I hadn’t explored. In Madras, the challenge was being the only known face in a team of newcomers. As for Komban, I didn’t want to repeat what I did in Paruthiveeran. In Kaashmora, there was a lot of learning. I had to learn horse-riding and sword-fighting.

What about the invariable comparisons with Baahubali?

We do not have the budget of Baahubali, but are bound to be compared. In a sense, we are competing with Baahubali even though we never intended to. This is despite us repeatedly telling that the periodic portions last for only thirty minutes. It’s all because of the first look… In fact, after the release of Baahubali, we have re-worked the script and put in more effort into the characterisation and detailing.

You’ve said that the majority of the film deals with the other character who’s into black magic. How has it shaped up?

There’s much humour in those portions. The second character, Kaashmora, who’s involved with dark magic, has longer hair.

I think it’s safe to say that I blindly went with Gokul’s research on the character.

How does the actor-director relationship work for you, considering you had directorial dreams yourself?

As an actor, I first look at the script and then the director who will be working on it. When I listen to a story, I expect the director to conjure up a better visual than what I envision. Only then am I at peace.

You were Mani Ratnam’s assistant, many years ago, and now, you have been signed as hero for Kaatru Veliyidai (KV), his next film.

Initially, I couldn’t understand the character—a fighter pilot—Mani sir had written for KV… I never thought I would belong there, but he’s pushed me there and made me do it. Once I met fighter pilots, I got a sense of what he had in mind. Sir often says that performance is something that the director and actor should decide together, because, some films are written with the performance. Kaatru... had me discussing a lot with him. I remember the days when, as an assistant, I bounced many bad ideas off him. Now, it feels great that he actually accepts my ideas.

Why didn’t you act back then when he offered Aayitha Ezhuthu to you?

I was called for the role that Siddharth ultimately played. They were looking for someone who’d look like Suriya’s brother! But I weighed 96 kgs then and had just returned from the US… I then had no intention of acting. However, I told him that I would like to work as an AD and he agreed.

Any final thoughts on Kaashmora?

After a long time, I’m having a festival release… There’s humour and action in this film, like, say, Siruthai. I am confident that that will be our trump card.