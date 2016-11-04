Features » Cinema

November 4, 2016
Updated: November 4, 2016 18:54 IST

Jumbo bonding

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Actor Arya on striking a chord with elephants during the making of <em>Kadamban</em>

“Finally we have come to terms “WE ARE FRIENDS” …3 days more with my friends…” tweeted actor Arya on Thursday evening, and posted four photographs from the shooting spot of Kadamban in Chiang Mai, Thailand. They featured elephants, a backdrop of the misty mountains, and Arya having fun with the gentle giants.

The actor has been shooting there for nearly 10 days now. “When director Raghava narrated the storyline, and the fact that we would be shooting with elephants, it was all very interesting, but none of us, including stunt head Dilip Master, knew how to execute it. We just had an idea on paper. We went to Chiang Mai, where we chose 45-50 elephants. The first day of shooting was some sight! We were more scared than excited,” says the actor, who is currently in Bangkok.

Initially, the team shot stock and static shots. Once the pachyderms got used to the humans, the team ventured closer with the cameras.

“Eventually, the elephants felt comfortable enough to avoid hitting the Jimmy Jibs and stopped when someone tripped or fell. It helped that the handlers there taught us how to get close to the elephants. I would feed them, stand next to them. Finally, I could even stand on their tusks and do a flip. Now, if I sit on its tusks, the elephant carries me up. It’s fun,” says the actor.

The team will be shooting there for another three days before heading back. “The backdrop is very new; it’s a forest-based film.”

The actor has also been working on his physique for about 14 months now. “The script demanded it. It was an opportunity for me to showcase this kind of body in a film where it was necessary and went with the script. I’m satisfied with what I’ve managed,” says Arya.

The actor, who’s got a whole lot of his followers on social media to take to fitness, now looks forward to taking a break from the rigorous routine. “Fitness is fine, but body building is difficult. You need to be on a constant diet… it can get to you.”

More In: Cinema | Features | Metroplus | Entertainment | Cinema
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Fantasy love
Two big-budget Hollywood fantasy films—’Doctor Strange’, and ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’—are ready for release. Which one are you looking forward to more?
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Doctor Strange
Neither, I don't like the fantasy genre

Videos

Revathi chats about Mouna Ragam as it turns 30

Three decades since its release, Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam still holds a mirror to society, familial dynamics and interpersonal relationships. On its anniversary, actor and director Revathi chatted w... »

Kabali release: Superstar returns

Tête-à-tête with Pa. Ranjith: The story of Kabali

Photo gallery

Director S.S. Raja Mouli, actor Prabhas, Tamannah Bhatia & Anusha Shetty at the fest. Photo: Rajneesh Londhe

Stars light up MAMI Film Festival 2016

It appears from the trailer that Sivakarthikeyan, playing a budding actor, disguises himself as a nurse, in a bid to win over Keerthy Suresh's character.

Not just another girl

Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp for designer Sabyasachi.

Celebspotting: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016

more »

Screening Room: A weekly column on cinema

A few good women

A still from 'Dil Chahta Hain'.

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ is the ultimate male-bonding movie, but today, the females are more fascinating »

The blockbusters busted

Read More »
Read More »
English cinema

Doctor Strange: special effects and a great story

Train to Busan: an engaging thriller

The Accountant: Guns and ledgers

Inferno: Definitely not hot as hell

Queen of Katwe: A deft mix of emotion and strategy

More »
Hindi cinema

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Sluggish narrative overtakes a fresh film

'Shivaay': stylish with an archaic heart

31st October: Cardboard recreations of history

Saat Uchakkey: Too dirty for words

Mirzya: ambitious tale of star-crossed lovers is a letdown

More »
Tamil cinema

Kodi: Polls apart and flying high

'Kaashmora' is fun, but the jokes dry up fast

Ammani — Mother superior

Rekka: Men are from mass

Remo: Heroine worship

More »
Telugu cinema

Naruda Donoruda: So near and yet so far

Kaashmora: A fine fantasy

Shankara: Campus travails

Nandini Nursing Home: Comedians run riot

Ism: An ‘ism’ for every trouble

More »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cinema

Sumanth in a still from ‘Naruda Donoruda’

Naruda Donoruda: So near and yet so far

‘Naruda Donoruda’ is an earnest attempt, but seems a little forced »