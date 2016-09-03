Action choreographer Ravi Verma tells k. v. vasudevan that Vikram refused a body-double in Iru Mugan

Action choreographer Ravi Verma has had no better experience in his 200-film-old career than when he got to choreograph Vikram for Iru Mugan. “I was astounded by how he was able to motivate himself,” he says. Talking about a chase sequence involving 15 cars that was shot around Kuala Lampur and Bangkok for a week, Ravi says, “Vikram was driving the car, with Nayantara seated beside him. He would not be convinced to use a body double, and preferred to do the stunts himself.”

Ravi, who’s just returned from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, in which he plays a negative role, rues being unable to do a cameo in Happy New Year. “My commitments as a stunt director came in the way. But in Raees, I play Salim, a negative character who’s close to the protagonist. It may seem like a small role, but there’s a lot of potential.”

The action choreographer is happy about the respect he commands in Bollywood. “I’ve worked with all the Khans, and not once have they demanded to know in advance about my sequences. I’ve been given total freedom in Bollywood, and I owe it to Prabhu Deva for giving me an opportunity to work there,” he says. Ravi, who has his roots in the Kannada industry, believes it’s easy for those in his profession to work in films from different regions.

Though Ravi loves his job, he can’t wait to make his directorial debut. “I have three stories. Let’s see,” he says, taking care not to give away too much.