Days after the 30th anniversary of Mouna Ragam, a nostalgic Revathi tells sudhir srinivasan that she feels the movie was just shot recently

Did you realise 30 years have passed since the release of Mouna Ragam?

I had no idea. Someone said nothing was being done about the anniversary. I said that as long as people are still watching the film, it doesn’t matter. Mouna Ragam still feels fresh. When I meet Mohan or Mr. Mani Ratnam, it still feels like we were shooting for the film only recently. Also, I did Mouna Ragam at a strange juncture in my life. It was just before my marriage.

Surely, you didn’t face the same tribulations that Divya (the lead character) does?

(Laughs) No. I married the person I fell in love with. But Divya believes in living life to the fullest, and I was like that too. There’s a scene that has her walking out of a conflict, mumbling to herself. I used to do that too! My mother always suspected that Mani Ratnam must have noticed me do that.

The film even begins with shots of your childhood photos.

I didn’t even know they had them! The first day of the shoot was at P. C. Sreeram’s house. I was arranging the room like Divya would, and looked up at the wall... to see my photos. My mother had given them to Thotta Tharani. But I didn’t mind. I understood everything about Divya, including her middle-class values. That’s why, in ‘Oho, Megam Vandhadho’, you’ll see that I’ve safeguarded my watch by tying a handkerchief around it. I felt Divya’d do that.

When you get as close to characters, do some traits rub off on you?

I think they remain as memories. For instance, the rural character from my first film, Mann Vasanai, was nothing like me. I grew up in cities. But today, if I have to live under a thatched roof and drink koozhu, I can do that. That’s because of that role. But Divya was practically me.

So, you must have sided by her choices always?

Not always. She tells her husband, “Neenga thottaa kambilipoochi oorraa madhri irukku.” I didn’t think she needed to hurt him so much.

Mani Ratnam said that the line was based on how Divya would feel on her wedding night.

That’s what amazed me — that a man could think about these things. Even when my friends got married, I didn’t think about this. None of us do. We raise women by telling them, “Sariyaa okaaru. Kazhuththa moodu.” And then, we ask them to suddenly go and spend a night with a strange man. I wasn’t sure how to do that scene. I was in love and about to get married, and I wouldn’t ever have thought about this, had it not been for Mouna Ragam.

Mani Ratnam has mentioned that Karthik’s character was a late addition to the film.

When I first read the script, his character wasn’t part of it, but I guess at the end of the day, you want people to see your film.

Who would you choose today?

I guess… Karthik. (Laughs) Things change. You want your life to be an adventure with somebody.

Would you say there’s still a bit of Divya left in you?

No, she’s done. I’m a different person today. My career is also in a different place. I’m doing just a film or two every year. The 80s was a golden period when films were made because we had good scripts. I enjoyed doing films a lot more then. Suhasini, Radhika, Radha… all of us did powerful, women-centric films.

The songs were something else. Do you have a favourite?

Maybe ‘Mandram Vandha’? When Raja sir and I were watching Cheeni Kum, I noticed that he’d used the tune in the film. I asked him, “How could you give this song?” I was quite possessive about the songs.

When you think about Mouna Ragam, what comes to your mind immediately?

That Delhi house. It was in Kilpauk, actually. I still remember being awed by that door that swings on its pivot. Divya and the house evolve together. I also remember our one-day trip to Agra for the ‘Panivizhum Iravu’ song. Divya’s character also made it all enjoyable. As the years have gone by, I have realised the role’s value more and more.

Many actresses today would kill for such a role.

Well, what can I say? I’m sorry. I got it.