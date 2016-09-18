Director Sumanth Radhakrishnan tells us that 'Sadhuram 2' is an uncorrupted adaptation of Saw.

Director Sumanth Radhakrishnan, whose debut film Sadhuram 2 has just released, is a huge fan of James Wan’s Saw franchise.

“The movies weren’t allowed to release here, as it is believed that our audiences are too sensitive for all the gore,” he says. “Saw’s greatness is in its simplicity, and yet, in the depth of its plot.”

Sumanth was drawn to Saw’s message that every individual must remember to cherish life.

“Only when a person is pushed to the brink of death does he realise the value of life. My film is not a frame-by-frame rip off; so you won’t find as much gore. We couldn’t have managed a U/A certificate otherwise.”

Sumanth says that they’ve done it all by the rule book. “From giving the original film due credit to seeking crowd funding, we have been transparent in making Sadhuram 2. The film has been made at a budget of Rs. 1.5 crore, and the profits will be shared among the 35 investors. With a running time of just 93 minutes, the audience is in for a visual treat, far beyond their imagination,” he says.

The director is pleased with his choice of actors. “Yog Japee, Kaushik, Riaz and Sanam Shetty all rose up to the challenge. Bigger names would have failed to keep the suspense alive. The budget also would not have permitted that luxury.”

Sumanth denies that any compromises were made in adapting Saw for Tamil audiences.

“There was no place in the film for comedy, romance or item numbers. It will be an uncorrupted adaptation; it’s my way of paying back those who funded this film.”

Encouraged by the tweet of James Wan “hoping script writer-actor Leigh Whannell gets his Tamil right in the translated version”, Sumanth says, “Now, everything depends on the audience’s verdict.”