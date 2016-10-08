A look at the line-up of films one mustn’t miss at the Busan International Film Festival this year

I can’t believe that it has been a year already since the Busan International Film Festival. Here I am again in the Korean coastal city, running frantically from event to event during the days and filing stories about them. And the nights are just as frantic with a series of networking events hosted by various film commissions, followed by catch-up sessions with filmmaker friends that often end at dawn. There are two key differences this year. One is that the good people here have upgraded me to a nicer hotel. And, before getting here, I came to terms with the fact that I will not have time to watch a single movie. And, in an act of magnanimity that I may regret later, I gave away my quota of tickets to my film reviewer colleagues.

Part of my pain is assuaged by the fact that I have watched some of these films already, and I will get the opportunity to watch them in London, Singapore, Goa or elsewhere before the year is out. Johnnie To’s Three for example, a crackling thriller set almost entirely in a hospital and which has this year’s most extraordinary slow-motion bullet ballet finale, is something that I’ve seen already. What is extraordinary about the finale is To did not film the action in slow-motion and nor did he shoot it normally and slow it down. He made the cast rehearse for three months to perform the sequence manually. Yes, manually. Actors acting a sequence in slow-motion. Kollywood – you read it here first.

Contemporary Korean films at Busan that I have watched earlier include Park Chan-wook’s ravishing adaptation of Sarah Waters’ 2002 novel Fingersmith, where he swaps Victorian England for 1930s colonial Korea. There is an excellent 2005 BBC television adaptation for those who can’t do without their dose of Victoriana. I have also had occasion to watch Na Hong-jin’s tense and creepy The Wailing, where the arrival of a mysterious stranger in a Korean village leads to all hell, literally, breaking loose.

While the Indian films at Busan are excellent and I will get to see the ones I have not imminently, as always I remain fascinated by films made by our neighbours. I briefly met Sri Lankan filmmaker Sanjeewa Pushpakumara, who is here for the world première of his Burning Birds, a film I am keen to watch as soon as possible. Equally delightful was meeting Bhutanese Dechen Roder. Her Honeygiver Among the Dogs is a film I am keen to watch without further delay. Navid Mahmoudi’s Parting, Afghanistan’s entry this year in the Oscar foreign language category is another film I have heard excellent things about.

Who knows, if I can make the time, and ask the filmmakers for tickets politely, I might even get to watch a couple of films this time around. If not, I will continue singing my familiar song of woe.