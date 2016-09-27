Gopi Sundar is truly on a roll... in Telugu! In 'Majnu', he unleashes his usual bag of tunes and they continue to sound as fresh and enjoyable as ever

‘Kannamma’

Rekka (Tamil)

Music: D. Imman

Imman has been on a prolific run though each of his new soundtracks have just one or two decent tracks. This year, he does that with Rekka and ‘Kannamma’ is the soundtrack’s wonderful highlight. Imman’s choice of Nandini Srikar pays rich dividends here, and he adds to that a rich, resonant musical backdrop that sees him adding imaginative interludes featuring guitar and nadaswaram. The tune, an enchanting melody on the lines of Raja’s ‘Karpoora Bommai Ondru’ (raaga Saraswathi, perhaps?), gets so much better with Nandini’s phenomenal rendition.

‘Thennal Nilavinte’

Oru Muthassi Gadha (Malayalam)

Music: Shaan Rahman

The Vineeth Srinivasan-Shaan Rahman combo strikes yet again in ‘Thennal Nilavinte’. The tune is so obviously and immediately likeable, with a deep and rich melody reminiscent of Rahman’s Thiruda Thiruda number ‘Putham Pudhu Bhoomi Vendum’, not just from the tune, but also the beautiful violin and piano orchestration. Vineeth handles the rendition in his inimitable style, with fantastic support from Aparna Balamurali.

‘Kallumoosi’

Majnu (Telugu)

Music: Gopi Sundar

Gopi Sundar is truly on a roll... in Telugu! In Majnu, he unleashes his usual bag of tunes and they continue to sound as fresh and enjoyable as ever. The second Suchit Suresan finishes the first two lines in ‘Kallumoosi’, Gopi adds a very short burst of violins, and that is precisely the Gopi trademark. The melody is spritely and easy-on-the-ears and Suchit’s rendition makes it all the more better.

‘Vaat Disu De’

Jaundya Na Balasaheb (Marathi)

Music: Ajay-Atul

After Sairat, if you have been aching for more Ilaiyaraaja-style music from the Marathi composing duo Ajay-Atul, look no further... The rhythm is jaunty and the tune, absolutely gorgeous, with a neat itch change in the end—this is the kind of melody you would be completely at ease listening to in an 80s Mahendran film with music by Ilaiyaraaja. Ajay-Atul pull off something interesting in the song—while the first interlude is trademark Raja-style, the second one is very Rahmanish. Ajay Gogavale and Yogita Godbole are pitch-perfect in the vocals department.

‘Mai Ri Mai’

Parched (Hindi)

Music: Hitesh Sonik

Given the film’s plot, it was evident that it would have at least one song based on women’s emancipation. That Swanand Kirkire pens oh-so-beautiful verses for it just makes it so much better. The melody is mellow and completely immersive, thanks largely to the way Neeti Mohan sings it. Hitesh layers the song with so much, enhancing the song’s feel, with a lovely flute base by Paras Nath.