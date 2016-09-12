What is Loretta?
Traditional Tiatr style musical theatre
Talent of singing actors
Freshness of live music
Proficiency in stage direction
Thoughtfully written dialogues
Why is Loretta?
Mouthwatering Konkani fish curry
Preserving local environment
Arguments over politics
Struggle of learning local language
Ego and complacency of the old
Crises of identity for the new
How is Loretta?
Old world theatre adapted to present day Bangalore
Everyday language as a binder than a barrier
Powerful connect with the audience
See you again Loretta in another city!
Purna Sarkar, Domlur 2nd Stage, wins a meal for two at ITC MyFortune
More In: Features