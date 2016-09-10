Seven days. Seven videos. The videos that netizens made famous through the week.

The Man cold

What would a woman do if she catches cold? Maybe swallow a tablet and carry on with her life. But what happens when a man catches cold? Meredith Masony's hilarious video explains the deadly disease called the Man's Cold.

The potty song

Stacia Wright, the mother of a two-year-old taught her daughter Ginneh how to potty through this song and it is winning the internet as the 'Ginneh’s Potty Song.'

Cheap Thrills this

Two college-going men broke the monotony on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line route by dancing to the tunes of Sia and Sean Paul's 'Cheap Thrills.'

Daredevilry at the banks of Yamuna

This video of four kids' daring jump into the Yamuna river from the Jawahar bridge in Agra raises several questions. First of all, how did they manage to climb up the parapet of the bridge? Why weren't any police personnel seen and why didn't any vehicle passing by pause to stop these kids from doing such dangerous stunts?

Miraculous escape

Remember the video of a lion pouncing on a woman at a jungle safari in China? This one is similar, and it happened at Bannerghatta National Park near Bengaluru. Thankfully, the passengers were safe.

Candy 'crush' saga

Toddler Beatrix's priceless reaction when she tastes cotton candy for the first time has made her world famous. She was spotted munching it during a baseball match and the official twitter account of theSeattle Mariners, one of the participating teams, had tweeted it.

We're going to need more cotton candy. pic.twitter.com/SNpjgZSGlA — Mariners (@Mariners) September 8, 2016

Women at work

Jewellery-maker Tanishq has carved a niche for itself in making non-conventional advertisements. Here is its latest offering for everyday jewellry. The ad, released yesterday, focusses on working women and the everyday problems.