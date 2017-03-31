Show me the funny

We Indians could do with a few laughs — after all, we rank 122 out of 155 countries on the World Happiness Report 2017. Given the recent news headlines, this is not surprising. It explains why comedy is growing into such a serious business in the country today. We consume it in all its forms: a Google search for “Comedy in India” brings up about 4,75,00,000 results in 1.23 seconds, giving us a rough idea of the volume of content available online. On TV, it is the second most viewed genre, after primetime drama, at least in Hindi. While re-runs of Friends are perennially popular, you’ll also find stand-up shows happening in your city every weekend, featuring virtual unknowns and those who have been on world tours.

People are also on the lookout for original content, something different from the jokes they have already seen on their Facebook feeds. This is where streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix come in. Although their subscriber base — 9.5 and 4.2 million respectively — is significantly lower than Hotstar (63 million) and Voot (13.2 million), they hope that their willingness to invest in home-grown comic talent will draw dividends. Earlier this year, Amazon Prime signed on 14 comics to produce specials with “zero censorship”. Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, says, “These comics have a huge following across India; their shows are extremely popular and amongst the top viewed on Prime Video.” Meanwhile, a Netflix representative reveals that they have planned local comedy specials with Vir Das and Aditi Mittal.

But original content means fresh talent. While the established names continue to perform to full houses, they are also extremely supportive of the next wave of comedians, often mentoring them and including them in their acts. We asked four top billers to choose a promising talent who caught their eye recently.

Cyrus Sahukar votes Sumukhi Suresh

Speaking her mind

Precocious 10-year-old Behti Naak knows exactly what she likes. The eponymous web series character created and played by Sumukhi Suresh, has a loyal following, and even months after the last few episodes, comments are pouring in on her YouTube page. From being part of The Office-inspired Better Life Foundation web series to playing nosy old Anu Aunty in author Varun Agarwal’s music video, to being the face of Ola’s sarcastic Women’s Day video, she has covered a lot of ground in the few years she has been active.

She says it wasn’t a difficult decision for her to quit her job in November 2015 to pursue comedy full-time. “Living up to the decision has been an interesting challenge though,” she observes. When she started off at The Improv, she didn’t even know it was a comedy show. “I simply assumed it was a play,” she laughs. While she’s quite active on social media, Snapchat eluded her for some time. “I was too awkward and it’s only now that I’m using it more often. But the adrenaline and audience response at live shows is where it’s at.” If there’s one thing anyone needs to make it in the comedy business, she says, “Have a support system outside work and the ability to cry into a pillow really loudly.” Juggling several things, Suresh is currently filming Humble Politician Nograj, an English/Kannada satirical comedy in which she plays the wife of the titular character. The movie is slated to release later this year.

Sorabh Pant votes Kunal Kamra

Addicted to a good laugh

“Being on social media is too much trouble. It also drains the phone battery, and I can’t be bothered to carry around a power bank,” says the deadpan comic from Mumbai. So Kunal Kamra, who is only occasionally on Facebook and barely on Twitter, uploaded his first YouTube video just four weeks ago — and he’s got close to 578,000 views and counting.

Currently on a sabbatical from his day job in advertising, he first realised that he could be funny while helping a friend who was participating in an open mic. “I told him some of my original jokes and he suggested I tell them myself. The response was good, and I realised that one can be an opinion maker through comedy. The validation you get from an audience is addictive.”

On what he has learned in three years of being in the business, Kamra says, “People in India trust a microphone so much, it’s dangerous. I once convinced at least half my audience that it was snowing in Chennai. The trick is to make eye contact, say something ridiculous, then put the onus on them by asking, ‘I’m right, no?’ Since they’ve paid for the show, they tend to agree.” He’s now working on a set that talks about “society and how following its ways is useless”, and it promises to be just as laugh-inducing and thought-provoking as his previous work.

Radhika Vaz votes Punya Arora

Keeping it real

Feisty, fun and irreverent, Arora is just a year-and-a-half old in the industry, but she already has several notches on her belt, including nods from the millennials’ favourite ‘news mags’, BuzzFeed and HuffPost (after her video series on bras — for lingerie brand, Buttercups — went viral last year). While imitations, observations and her mother are grist for most of her jokes, the 20-something wishes people would grow a thicker skin. “No comic gets on stage to offend. But when you touch upon religion, a favourite celebrity, the country or political issues, people take things too personally and there are visits backstage!” she smiles. Another grouse: it would be nice to be paid with money for all her hard work rather than the promise of exposure!

Active on social media — though she doesn’t believe in being a slave to it, “keeping something happening across all platforms” — the Bengaluru-based comedian confesses Instagram is her favourite medium. “It makes the comedian and photographer in me happy at the same time.” At the moment, Arora is keeping busy creating a series of videos (to be launched on YouTube soon), while also working on a one-hour stand-up show and writing a web series.

Anuradha Menon votes Urooj Ashfaq

Prankster at heart

At 21, she’s just starting out, but Ashfaq has already grabbed quite a few eyeballs, including Menon’s. “I’ve always been the class clown. It’s just my way of making friends. I make a joke, diffuse any tension and make friends,” she says. This has stood her in good stead ever since she took the stage last June, when a friend asked her to give open mic night a shot. “In retrospect, my first set was terrible. I performed at Canvas Laugh Club, to a full house (Sahil Shah’s dad was trying out a set), but everyone was supportive.”

As someone still trying to find her voice, she says the veterans in the industry have been very helpful. She did a two-month internship with AIB last year, and has just wrapped up working with Abish Mathew for his talk show, Son of Abish. More collaborations are in the pipeline, though, for now, she wants to keep them under wraps. Currently working on creating a 30-minute act, Ashfaq says she loves experimenting with social media platforms. However, she needs to learn where to draw the line. “I am better on Snapchat right now. I have a good following there; they say I am funny, I believe I am funny, and then I go on stage and get a reality check,” she laughs.

Just for laughs

The Pune Comedy Festival Lite: The who’s who of comedy in one place, with shopping, a food court and a bar? Sign us up. On till April 2, at Mulik Lawns, Pune.

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding: He’s got his own Netflix special (a first for an Indian comic), which is launching worldwide on April 25. Also look out for his Pajama Festival later this year.

Bengaluru Comedy Festival Showcase: Indians in Australia, enjoy some home-grown humour. Four top comics perform in Melbourne from April 20-23.