"Ventilator" is written and helmed by "Ferrari ki Sawaari" fame director Rajesh Mapuskar.

Actress Priyanka Chopra says she is proud of her maiden Marathi production “Ventilator”.

“’Ventilator’, my first Marathi venture, is a film I’m truly proud of, and I can’t wait for you guys to see it! November 4,” Priyanka, who has also done a cameo in the film, tweeted on Wednesday.

She shared the trailer of the film, which stars as many as 116 actors, including filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

The actor has also crooned ‘Baba Song’ for the movie.

The film revolves around an ailing senior member of a family who is being put on the ventilator just days before the Ganapati festival, leading to varied degrees of speculation and panic among the large clan he belongs to.