The next stage

Theatre saw high drama in Hyderabad in the year 2017. While plays on stage got bigger with experimental productions, strong performances and more theatre festivals, the increase in theatre workshops saw enthusiasts discover craft.

While performances by both amateur and established groups were strong on stage, and theatre festivals served as a platform to perform/experiment and also woo young audiences to the auditoriums, workshops helped hone stagecraft. The workshops have however elicited mixed reactions; though they nurture a love for theatre, production houses apparently promote their own style of acting, and some have even been criticised for using them as avenues to make easy money.

Samahaara and Udaan’s theatre workshops regularly attract a mixed crowd; some pursuing as a passion and others as a hobby to fulfil their dreams. Mostly, it is the IT sector crowd which attends these sessions in a ‘back to school’ experience. “They travel 20 km everyday to attend the workshop which begins at 6 am,” says a theatre practitioner. The morning and evening sessions see a mix of students and professionals. Homemakers pursue theatre with Udaan’s workshops in the afternoons.

For a theatre experience

The weekend and short-term intense workshops have led to the rise of young thespians. Udaan’s short-term workshop brings renowned theatre practitioners as teachers, who bring in new techniques. Their recent physical acting training workshop with Sreejith Ramanan included physical theatre, Suzuki method, Tai chi, and slow motion exercise. “The basic idea is to create a total theatre workshop; the concept of total theatre includes teaching not just acting but everything related to theatre like mask making, set design, dance, song, special effects light and sound,” points out Saurabh Gharipurikar adding that these workshops enhance the theatre experience. “Most of the professionals do part-time theatre and it’s not possible for them to join a university to undergo training in these areas. These workshops introduce them to such areas.”

Introducing the craft

Although it is laudable that the number of participants are increasing, weekend workshops can only teach the basics. “How can one learn theatre during the weekends?” asks Surender Sahil Verma of Rangeen Sapney Theatre. He holds a workshop every five months with only five members each. “In weekend classes, one can only see what happens and not learn much. Even in my month-long workshop, I teach only basics. Some of them join to boost their confidence and communication skills. The idea is to know the nuances of theatre and have an eye for small details.” Saurabh adds that most of the professionals who join these short-term courses find theatre relaxing and want to bond with it. “It up to them whether or not they want to take it forward. While some continue, others are just happy with whatever experience they have got.”

Students of Vasavi College of Engineering had a taste of theatre when Aham Theatre group conducted a workshop at the college in August. “Students of engineering have a different perspective and the intent was to kindle their interest in theatre and and help them focus more on the field they want to take up. It is about taking inspiration from theatre and implementing it in a different working atmosphere,” states Krishna Shukla of the group, which has held workshops for corporates, NGOS, for school students and personnel of Air Force Academy at various venues in the last three years.

As we begin a countdown for the New Year 2018, one only hopes the momentum generated by the theatre workshops sustains without compromising on the quality.

Stage left: Octopus Studio’s ‘Inside Out’ psycho-physical performance workshop by Devendranath Sankarnarayanan was a beginners workshop giving an insight into stagecraft, acting and dramatics. The methodology has been used not just for theatre but for performance art too, which could be even getting on to stage to tell a story or do a presentation. The idea is to sync one’s mind and body and work together.

Theatre Laboratory, an intensive one-week acting workshop was for aspiring actors, theatre practitioners and beginners.