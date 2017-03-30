Showcasing Shaw

Bernard Shaw’s strength has always been his witty dialogues with humour in abundance and Arms and the Man has plenty of it. To capture it to perfection needs some special effort which the students and teachers of Kodaikanal Christian College did it to satisfaction.

The play opens with Raina’s romantic view of war and her mother Catherine Petkoff locked in an old-fashioned conception of war and patriotism. She portrays Sergius as a war hero and wants her daughter to marry him. She even persuades her husband for Sergius’s promotion. She has no idea of what war is or what it costs. Her idea about of war and love is as flimsy as Raina’s.

Soon both the mother and daughter learn their lessons from Bluntschli that war is not glorious. Shaw’s pragmatic approach to life comes to fore as he speaks the language of the Swiss mercenary. The difference between idealism and realism is well brought out in the play. “Shaw laughs at the conventional notions of romance,” says Professor R. Nedumaran, vice-principal of the college, who donned the role of Major Petkoff.

Raina is always found posing, dreaming, or making a dramatic entrance. Every time she slips into a reverie about war, Bluntschli bluntly clips her romantic ideas about solider. He describes the soldier’s point of view of how to stay alive by carrying more food than ammunition, and by avoiding the front lines. The class struggle is evident as Bluntschli is scorned at first for his middle class notions of war, but his practical knowledge of how to move the troops impresses Sergius and Petkoff.

Bluntschli’s modern democratic ideas contrast sharply to the older feudal ideas of aristocracy held by the Bulgarians. He is more practical and professional and holds no lingering feuds after the war as against the conventional Sergius and Petkoff. Shaw’s hostility towards Victorian melodrama comes to limelight with Bluntschli’s ability to replace romantic nonsense with common sense and it provides ample scope for comedy.

Actors were well trained to deliver dialogue in such a way that it reached the audience. The whole play is a satire on war in which Shaw was good at. “I was very particular about the voice clarity and insisted every actor not to mimic British accent. It worked to our advantage,” says Geetaa Abraham, director of the play. “We chose this play as we felt Shaw’s satire and humour is still relevant,” she adds. “Actually, Arms and the Man was produced as a musical much against the wish of the playwright but later Shaw accepted to it. That is why we introduced a dancing sequence just before the intermission,” says Nedumaran. The musical demonstrated Raina’s love for Bluntschli, the chocolate-cream soldier, and liking for Sergius, the war hero. It works juxtaposed with her two beaus, at two opposite ends of the flamboyance spectrum.

The stage was deliberately minimalist, cleverly using movable panels to effectively change scenes through the three-act play. “We deliberately kept the screen open while changing the props between acts to grab the attention of the audience,” says Geetaa. The costumes were luxurious, with men in regal uniforms. Reby Rajkumari as Catherine and Nedumaran as Petkoff stood out with their performances. Reby with her flounces and poses, was a perfect foil to Nedumaran’s idiosyncrasies on stage. Every time Petkoff called Raina it sounded different and the audience could gauge the mood of the major. With his pleasing demeanour Rabin Elvis as Bluntschli was a perfect fit for the role.