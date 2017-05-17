At 90, this maestro is still going strong

more-in

Mizhavu expert and Padma Shri awardee P.K. Narayanan Nambiar is turning 90. Retirement is nowhere in the picture for the great artiste, who is the eldest son of ‘koodiyattam’ thespian Padma Shri Mani Madhava Chakyar.

“My wish is to remain active in the field as long as my health permits. I have seen generations but feel rejuvenated whenever there is an opportunity to provide accompaniment to koodiyattam,” said the maestro during a brief interaction with The Hindu.

Lyrical style

Mr. Narayanan Nambiar redefined the role and methodology of ‘mizhavu’ from being a mere accompaniment to the Sanskrit drama form of ‘koodiyattam’ by providing a unique rhythm to the actors on stage, apart from perfecting a highly lyrical style.

Mr. Narayanan Nambiar is the only ‘mizhavu’ maestro to be honoured with a Padma Shri. His most striking contribution has been ‘mizhavil tayambaka’, a captivating percussion ensemble of ‘mizhavus’. All mizhavu artists of today have been disciples of this guru. He contributed immensely to revitalising ‘koodiyattam’ that has over 2,000 years of history. He enriched its literature by authoring several books and articles, including more than 30 seminar papers. He also traced out 25 hitherto-unknown manuscripts in Sanskrit. His disciples are celebrating the Navathy — 90th birthday — at a three-day event from May 21 at the Mani Madhava Chakyar memorial at Killikurissimangalam, near here.

Initiated at 12

Nambiar was initiated into the world of Koodiyattam in 1939, at the age of 12. He accompanied his father for temple performances in Kottiyoor and Madaikavu in North Malabar and Avittathoor and Peruvanam in Central Kerala. “We moved on foot from place to place, carrying the luggage on our heads,” he recalls.

It was because of his dedication that ‘mizhavu’ has been transformed into an independent percussion instrument with more artistic freedom, financial support, and reputation. As a‘ koodiyattam’ actor, he is known for his role as Arjuna in ‘Subradhananjayam.’

It was in 1966 that he became part of the Kutiyattam faculty of Kerala Kalamandalam.

He used that stint to groom some of the talented ‘mizhavu’ performers such as Easwaran Unni, V.K.K. Hariharan and Edanadu Unnikrishnan Nambiar.

In 1980, he compiled ‘Sreekrishna Charitam Nangiarkoothu’ and that marked a milestone in the revival of ‘nangiarkoothu’.