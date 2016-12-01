The show goes on...

more-in

Tibutes to Komal Swaminathan through his classic play.

Komal Swaminathan was a multi-faceted personality — political leader, theatre activist, film director and journalist. He was active in the theatre circuit for more than three decades. He formed a group called Stage Friends in 1971 and wrote and staged nearly 33 plays. Many of the plays dealt with social issues of the time and the common man’s struggles. One of his most popular and powerful plays ‘Thaneer Thaneer’ was staged more than 250 times all over India. It was made into a film in 1980 by K. Balachander and won a National award for screenplay. Komal also directed many films. His ‘Oru Indiya Kanavu’ won the National Award for Best Regional Film in Tamil in !982. Komal Swaminathan was the editor of socio-cultural magazine ‘Subhamangala’ (1990-95) and remembered by many for his contribution to Tamil literature.

His daughter, Lalitha Dharini, revived Stage Friends in 2012 and has been staging his classic plays. To mark Komal’s 80th birth anniversary, ‘Thanneer Thanneer’ was staged recently at Narada Gana Sabha.

The play was well-received 35 years after its first show. It still felt contemporary and the dialogue in Tirunelveli slang was enjoyed by the audience. Four actors from the original were there too. On the occasion, a 10-minute video on Komal’s life was screened and artists from his troupe were honoured.

Director SP Muthuraman, producer Pushpa kandasamy and vice-president of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Association Senthilnathan were the special guests at the event. CPI (M) State Secretary G. Ramakrishnan, theatre personalities and sabha secretaries were also present.

Recalling her father’s passion for writing, Lalitha says, “After finishing his college, he boarded a train to Madras with just a pen in hand and a desire in his heart to become a writer. My mother Vijayalakshmi was a great support. He brought us all up (me and my siblings) in whatever he earned from theatre. With the support of theatre enthusiasts we wish to keep his memory alive.”