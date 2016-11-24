Story of Buddhism dramatised

more-in

The play showed how Buddha finally establishes his treatise Sramanakam.

‘Non- violence is the right path for every being and every being is the incarnation of the Almighty’ is the Dharma according to Buddhism.

The drama Sramanakam presented by Mummaneni Subbarao Siddhardha Kala Peetham of Vijayawada in its own auditorium was excellently written by D. Vijayabhasker, Director of A.P. Bhasha Samskritika Sangham and slickly directed by Atchutuni Sriram Prasad. The story presented the episodes of Bimbisara, king of Magadha organising a Pandita Sabha wherein the pundits expressing their own Sidhantas, the appearance of Buddha who preaches Boudha Dharma and humanism which opposes the animal sacrifice at yagnas and homams and finally establishes his treatise naming it as Sramanakam.

The rich and attractive sets, superb casting and fine performances of well-trained actors made the drama interesting without a dull moment. The cast included Y. K. Nageswara Rao (Buddha), Atchutuni Sivaram (Sudhodana), K.R.K.Murthy (Kuta Datta), S. Rama Rao (Bimbisara), Sastri (Yagba Sarma) and Meka Ramakrishna (Nanda).

Credit goes to S. Bramhanandam for the Musical score, Ashok Pawar for make-up and Surabhi Santosh for the sets. The program was neatly organized by Chivukula Sunderarama Sarma, Vishnuvardhan Rao and Ch. Manmadha Rao on behalf of the Kala Peetham.