Riverside meeting

Nangiarkoothu exponent Indu G. presented the first part of Jayadeva’s Gita Govindam recently. The episode featured a moon-lit evening when Krishna expresses his love for Radha. They later join gopikas frolicking in the river. The one-act play, with the accompaniment of mizhavu, edakka and thala, had its moments. Indu’s pakarnnattam of various characters was praiseworthy. One of the highlights was a segment that depicted Krishna dancing with the gopikas. The artiste displayed utmost care and confidence throughout the performance.

Indu has been working on choreographing all parts of the Gita Govindam in Nangiarkoothu. She was well-supported by Nepathya Jinesh, Kalamandalam Manikandan and Nepathya Aswin on the mizhavu, and Kalanilayam Rajan on the edakka. The programme at Nepathya Centre for Koodiyattam, Moozhikulam, was organised as part of the presentation of D. Appukkuttan Nair Award to chutti artiste Kalamandalam Ravikumar.