Rights of the unborn

The child is a boon to the family and a blessing to all around and unless medically warranted abortion of termination of a foetus is an inhuman act that kills a life even before it comes into our midst. But of late termination of preganancy is being taken casually and unless this changes, society cannot progress in a civilized way. This formed the crux of a playlet Nissabdam staged at Pemasamajam auditorium in Visakhapatnam.The play opens in hospital where a pregnant rural woman comes for medical checkup, and innocently asks many a question about maternity. The gender or complexion of the child does not matter to her, for it is her own flesh and bone, she says. This is followed by two other cases - a young woman in a live-in relationship wants her pregnancy terminated and a woman who is compelled by her hubby and in-laws to go for termination of foetus as it is a girl child. Finally, the foetus in the womb questions their right to not allow a life to come into this world and values of so-called civilized people that maintain a deafening silence over this brutality against the life in the womb. The sharp poser stuns everyone around and they are left with no response but to hang their heads in shame and silence.

Though the treatment left much to desired, the poignancy of the plot and its emotive quotient sustained the interest of the audience. Piquant dialogue and good histrionics drove its point home well. Interestingly, the it was an all-women performance with no male characters, and each actor portrayed one’s role with sensitivity.K Vanaja, Rojalata, HJ Begum, M Harita, Santilata and Mary took part. Koritala Prabhakar Rao scripted it and K Venkatrao directed it. Rangasai Nataka Sangham hosted it.