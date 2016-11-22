Recounting myths with a dramatic twist

a fluid medium: Katy Cawkwell says the best part about storytelling is that it is flexible and can be tailored to the audience in front of you.

A professional teller of stories for two decades now, Katy Cawkwell learns something new after every performance

When we first meet, Katy Cawkwell is intently preparing for her first performance in the city. Cawkwell calls herself a professional storyteller; what she does is create contemporary solo performances for adult audiences, based on traditional source material. So here I was, going to a performance by an English artiste who was going to recount stories my mother once told me.

Before her Mumbai trip, Cawkwell was in Delhi as part of the British Council’s ‘The Art of Storytelling India tour’. Storytelling is hard work, especially to earn a living from. What started off as a hobby, gradually became the source of bread-and-butter for Cawkwell. “It is a fluid medium,” she says after her hour-long performance, where she brought to life several mythical stories, including the opening act about a Moroccan king and his adviser which turned out to be a universal tale familiar to Indian audiences.

For 20 years now, Cawkwell has been passionately bringing old stories to life and giving them a modern voice. With dramatic flourish, the UK-based storyteller recounts stories from mythology to classics for both adults and children. Her favourite one is the Celtic myth called Rhiannon, about a woman from another world and the magical and extraordinary things that happen to her, a story Cawkwell is best known for. “I never get tired of it. I always come back to it, see something new in it,” she says. It’s a compelling story about friendship, love, revenge and great human emotions.

The appreciation and feedback Cawkwell receives from her audience make her grow as a performer with every show. Having loved theatre from her teenage years, Cawkwell’s dramatic persona took root in storytelling.

Apart from performing for adults, Cawkwell also works with children. “The best part about storytelling is, it is so flexible that you can tailor it to the audience in front of you,” she says, while talking about her experience with children. “Seeing my children grow up and understanding what they need, how they respond to stories changed my storytelling with children.” Storytelling for children though, she points out, needs constant interaction and repetition with sometimes them giving inputs through sounds.

Being a professional storyteller is also like being on a rollercoaster. Using traditional stories to create her own shows, learning how to use her voice in different ways, paying attention to body language while reciting these stories to audiences of different ages, all of which is a lifetime’s effort, and Cawkwell is the perennial student. “My performances now are maybe more dramatic, freer than what they used to be,” she says when asked about what has changed over the years.

Cawkwell encourages young storytellers to get together and share their stories as much as possible. It is the best way to get experience: sharing it with a live audience. “I often find out that I might be working with a story, rehearsing it, approaching it and I think that I have got it all ready and then when I tell it to a live audience for the first time, it changes completely.” Like all true-blue performers, Cawkwell clearly thrives on the interaction with a live audience.

The writer is an intern with The Hindu

For more on Katy Cawkwell, see: www.katycawkwell.co.uk