Paranormal whacktivity

A supernatural comedy will surely pique your interest. Written by Paul Skye, A Distant Plateau, directed by Taher Ali Baig, is about a family visited by ghosts. The play marked Taher’s directorial debut in theatre in 2014.

There have been five performances so far, and it is the first time it will be staged in Bengaluru. Speaking about the plot, Taher says over phone: “It is about a widow who has recently lost her husband. The husband, who was a happy-go-lucky man, dies suddenly. But his spirit refuses to leave until his wife finds his insurance policy,” says the Hyderabad-based Taher, who has adapted the play to Indian settings.

Apart from the husband’s ghost, there is another ghost, a path walker Khan. “I introduced this to show that all religion is man-made, and that we are all ultimately one.” There are also clairvoyants and conmen who try to take advantage of the widow. “I always do comedies. But not of the slapstick or vulgar kind. I personally believe that since our lives are full of tragedies, we may as well watch a performance that will make us laugh. And I think from the point of view of the audience,” says Taher.

Taher was an assistant director to Nagesh Kukunoor’s Hyderabad Blues 2. He fell in love with theatre when he watched plays in the US.

“I watched Sheer Madness at Kennedy Centre which brought the madness alive.” When he watched Indian theatre, he realised that a lot needed to be done in production values. “I have done plays such as Jumanji, Matilda, Blithe Spirit, Journey, Unforetold, and Superlosers for Comic Con.”

A Distant Plateau, presented by Martial Volvo and Bangalore Club, will be staged on January 21, 7.30 p.m., at Bangalore Club. Tickets are available at the venue.