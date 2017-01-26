Murder most foul

William Shakespeare's “Hamlet” is a heart-rending tragedy of a sensitive, learned and humanist young man living in a disjointed world “in which there are many confines, wards and dungeons”. He is tragically out of the tune with such a world. It is also a tragedy of a brother and sister who have lost their father. In this world of brutal violence, betrayals and intrigues there is no place for true love. This is also a play about terrible end of treacherous brother who kills his own brother and usurps his throne and a faithless queen who marries the man who murdered her brave and noble husband. These and many more facets of one of greatest dramatic masterpiece of all time was brought alive vibrantly in the production of the classic presented by 2nd year students of National School of Drama at Bahumukh recently. The production was remarkable for its coherent flow of various thematic strands, inexorably mounting tension culminating in a shattering climax. After the slaughter, a young man enters and occupies the throne.

The play is directed by Prof. K.S. Rajendran, a former senior faculty member of NSD whose directorial feat ranges from Sanskrit classics to contemporary Indian plays and to theatre of the absurd and plays by European masters of expressionism and existential philosophy. What makes his art distinct is his ability to impart insight into the tangled inner life of characters and an uninterrupted flow of action that offers engrossing moments to the audience.

The inordinately lengthy playing time of Hamlet and to capture modern man's anxiety and sensibility for modern audience is challenging for a director. Some theatre scholars describe it a political drama to grab state apparatus resorting to widespread network of intelligence and violence. Rajendran’s production runs for two hours and forty five minutes. He has maintained fidelity to the original text, highlighting the universal appeal of the classic.

Translated into Hindi by Amrit Rai, the set designed by Rajesh Singh has two levels. The upper level is connected with stairs on the either side of the upper stage. There are several entry and exit points which enable the action to flow with lucidity and with fast pace in an organic way. The subtle light design by Souti Chakraborthy and costumes designed by Amba Sanyal immensely contribute to create the right ambience for the tragedy, reinforcing the elements of poignancy, gloom and the irony of human destiny. The colours of the suggestive costumes are mainly grey and dark which capture the tragic world of the characters. The colours become intense with light effects to create visual imagery.

One of the highlights of the production is that it offers the audience the experience of intimate theatre, breaking the barrier of the fourth wall. We are introduced to the image of a ghost appearing in the night. The shadowy figure appears and disappears in a mysterious way. Shocked by the sudden death of his father, Hamlet is determined to confront the ghost and he does. It is the ghost of his father who tells him about the person who killed him, describing the act as "murder most foul", asking him to avenge his father's death. After this confrontation Hamlet is a different man. But he is not fully convinced with the story of the ghost. He arranges to enact ghost narrative through the device of a drama-within-the drama. Hamlet's uncle Claudius, the king, his mother Gertrude, who has married his uncle just immediately after the death of his father, come to watch the play. This scene is enacted in a stylized form, using pantomime. Watching the play, Claudius becomes furious, shouting at the performers to stop the show. The drama-within-the drama proves beyond doubt about the murder of Hamlet's father, the king. The scene stands out for its finesse and its impact on the audience. Now for Hamlet it is the question of how and when to avenge his father's murder. His dilemma is "to be or not to be, that is the question”. He feigns madness. His murderous uncle is convinced that Hamlet knows his acts of betrayal and act of murder. Spies are engaged to know about the designs of Hamlet and conspire to kill him as his presence is increasingly becoming a threat to Claudius.

Director Rajendran has not tried to distort the original work to give contrived contemporary ring to his production. He creates images to bring to the fore the universal meaning inherent in the play. The scenes between Ophelia and Hamlet and Ophelia's madness and her death are indeed tour de force revealing that in a world infected by morbid pathology, brutal violence, perfidy there is no place for humanity's noble feeling of love. The crisis is resolved in the slaughter of the main dramatis personae.

Bhagyashree Tarke as Ophelia gives an inspired performance. She creates the image of a pure-hearted, tender, and innocent young girl. The death of her Ophelia moves the audience. Ravi Chahar as Hamlet acts in a realistic style with pauses, variations in his tone. His gestures and movements are charged with inner motivations. His Hamlet wanders in two worlds – the world of reality and the world of illusion – who is in deep love with Ophelia but he knows in this cruel world love is not possible, the true lovers are bound to doom. His dying Hamlet tells his true friend Horatio to stay alive,"If thou didst ever hold me in thy heart, Absent thee from felicity awhile, And in this harsh world draw thy breath in pain, To tell my story." Other impressive performances are given by Rahul Kumar as Claudius, the king and murderer of Hamlet's father, Debashree Chakrabarty as Gertrude, the guilt ridden mother of Hamlet, Kh. Punsilemba Meitei as Polonius, the despot father of Ophelia and sycophant Lord Chamberlain killed at the hands of Hamlet while in the act of spying on Hamlet and his mother and Jayanta Rubha as Laertes, son to Polonius.