Light through the shadows

Imagine two bodies on stage. They could be man and woman, they could also be birds or butterflies. They are not here to tell you stories about gods and goddesses, mythical wars or the glory of kings. They write a story in space using the vocabulary of dance, Kalaripayattu, and yoga. The subtle hide-and-seek of light and shadow enhances the experience further.

Sharira, which is the last work of legendary city dancer and choreographer Chandralekha (who passed away in 2006), promises to be an experience difficult to describe, yet powerful to watch. The production, which has toured the world, will be performed at the 2016 Kochi-Muziris Biennale by poet and dancer Tishani Doshi, along with Kalaripayattu master and teacher, Shaji K. John. After that, it will be staged at SPACES, Chandralekha’s beautiful home by the sea, now an iconic performance space in Besant Nagar.

“This is a piece we have been performing for the last 15 years. It’s an intense, moving one about the unending body. The composition is a distillation of everything Chandralekha thought about the body... an abstract exploration of the body, says Tishani, adding, “Audiences who have seen her previous work will recognise her in this.”

The team had to train rigorously before its first performance, recalls Tishani. “It was intense. I took many hours of Kalari lessons. I worked for five hours a day with my body. In the end, I was quite wrung out. Chandra and Shaji helped improve my flexibility and strength, which takes time.”

They did the first show in Champaner, a World Heritage Site in Gujarat, where the villagers gathered for the rehearsal. Tishani says: “Families and children just came and watched. The claps are usually reserved for the end, but they clapped for everything. Chandra told me later, ‘You will never get an audience like this in your life’, and she was right.”

Audiences abroad also found the performance engaging. It made some cry and others feel like they were in love. “It is never a standard response, because the work is abstract and allows the people to enter it in their own way. It is very old, but also contemporary.”

The movements are slow and stretched out. The Gundecha Brothers, who have worked with Chandralekha before, will sing for the performance. “The music, Dhrupad, has a lot to do with breath, just like our dance, because it has so much to do with yoga. It is a kind of exploration of breath within the bodies on stage. The musicians work in abstractions with their alaaps.”

Tishani says they rehearsed in silence without music or recording.

So, the first time she performed with the brothers, she was completely thrown off balance.

“I heard their voices and I was just transported. I lost my whole internal rhythm. They are very powerful. Every time I hear them sing, something happens and my body reacts. On stage, I have to consciously be aware of maintaining my own time, because I find their music completely exquisite. It’s never the same; its always an exploration with different ragas.”

The production has been touring dance and theatre festivals, both in India and abroad, since last September. In January, they performed for about 1,000 people at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFOK) in Thrissur. There has been an unexpected revival in the work since last year, according to Sadanand Menon, cultural commentator, professor and associate of Chandralekha. “There was not much of an interest in India. But, last year, we were invited to a village in Korea that had built a beautiful cultural centre for the visual and performing arts.

Since then, there has been an extraordinary revival in not just the performance, but also in understanding the idea of Chandralekha.”Chandralekha used unconventional techniques to explore the human body, ranging from martial arts and yoga to gestures from temple rituals and kalaripayattu massage techniques. “She pushed the envelope of dance, using material from the Indian context, by being modern in our own terms without imitating the West. She found the postures of dancers who came from different schools very weak. Retraining them in dance would not have helped. She worked with the well-known Vasudevan Gurukkal from Kasaragod, who sent some of his best students to work with her. She was also close to exponents of the Iyengar Yoga style.”

Chandralekha moved away from conventional, orthodox forms. “Sexuality, spirituality and sensuality came together in the same space. She also tried to restore to dance what had been lost in the late 1920s, when classical dance was reinvented according to middle-class standards. For instance, what was called daasiattam, which the devadasis did, was reconstructed as Bharatanatyam, to appeal to the emerging urban middle-class audience. And, there was an attempt to deliberately sanitise it of erotic content,” says Sadanand.

He says “Sharira is the idea of the feminine and masculine aspects coming together. While the feminine is dominant, there is a certain accommodativeness through which purusha and prakriti can come together.”

The sets for this piece are almost non-existent, and the costumes are as simple as a black-and-red veshti. “Chandra never wanted big props or sets. In the international scene, artistes work with huge amounts of equipment and stage paraphernalia. Chandra was clear about keeping it as minimal as possible. And, she loved to say: ‘Oh, we come with our bodies; we don’t come with equipment’,” adds Sadanand.

That’s where light plays a huge role, adds Sadanand, who will be handling the lights design for the production. “I see myself as a person with a chisel and hammer, carving out forms as they emerge on stage.”

Sharira will also be performed at SPACES in Chennai on December 29, as part of the 10th death anniversary memorial events of Chandralekha from December 28 to 30. It will also feature a concert by T.M. Krishna, and a recreation of another older project of the dancer.

“Chandralekha did not believe in the cult of personalities. Usually, to remember her, we go to other forms such as Koodiyattam or Kathakali. This year, we thought it was appropriate to focus on her.”

Sharira at the 2016

Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Venue: The Pavilion, Cabral Yard

Date and Time: December 13, 7.30 p.m.

In Chennai

Venue: SPACES, Besant Nagar

Date: December 29

Tishani and Sadanand will also speak about their association with Chandralekha at The Hindu Lit for Life