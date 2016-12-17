Laugh like nobody’s watching

When a 1200-strong crowd laughs at a time amidst whistles and claps, then there has to be something more than just a lame joke. When at this gathering you hear someone discussing ‘sanskari peta’ it is definitely a place to be and brace yourself for a night to ROFL. So, when Hyderabad Ass Comedy Night brought in ‘East India Comedy’s All-Star Tour’ to the convention centre at Marriott, it was mayhem with people occupying the reserved seats making excuses like ‘I cannot move,’ ‘I have hand injury,’ when they were asked to move.

The EIC All Stars tour, featuring Sorabh Pant as the main attraction, gave the crowd something intelligent, refreshing and humorous of course. The audience, a good mix of young and old, were set for a two-hour laugh riot.

The evening began with a quick wrap up of breaking news. The format was new and the trick was to highlight the news of each month in 30 seconds by four of the artistes. The catch here was to end the analysis with wit and pun. The speed, the clarity of speech and the news selection for each month varied from serious to the most frivolous. This, however, was the warm up for the evening.

If this was not enough to make the crowd get into the mood, there came news hour debate. The debate wasn’t much like what we watch on TV but was packed with humour and made sure everyone who made news for wrong reasons was a part of it.

The EIC live cast — Sorabh Pant, Atul Khatri, Azeen Banatwalla, Angad Singh Ranyal, Kunal Rao, Sahil Shah and Sapan Verma were brilliant with their themes. This act, unlike other stand-up acts, wasn’t only about play of words or jokes for the front benchers.

The evening was packed with information and it was a good place to see why every news when dealt with humour is absorbed well by the crowd.

The first half of the show mostly concentrated on political views, religious outbursts, the intolerant India, a few nuggets on beef ban, cow pee and the fact that someone claimed, Yoga can cure AIDS.

The joke on Patanjali products mysteriously sneaking into the kitchen and then to the dining had the older crowd in splits.

This was then followed by the EIC outrage where the cast threw light on what all India was outraged about.

With an appeal to go easy on intolerance, EIC returned after a break with songs, dance, movies and media.

In all this when a bunch of smart guys from the audience comment ‘these comedians are very intelligent’ you wonder who should we laugh at.