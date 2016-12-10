It takes a village
Audience and actors share their stories during a Playback Theatre show at Oragadam, a suburb on the outskirts of the city
Playback Theatre brings together audiences, actors and musicians on one platform. In the words of Jonathan Fox, co-founder of the art form, “It is a stage for expression not just for the actors, but also for the audience.” He believes that every individual is a potential actor and encourages the audience to participate. This is the reason why he was at Oragadam, this weekend, encouraging the audience to talk to the performers. The resulting performance was a fascinating pastiche of their stories.
The play opened by enacting basic concerns of the audience that night, from demonetisation to how to save money. The mood gradually became more intense as the people began to open up. It was fascinating to see them discuss serious issues, and then observe reactions as the actors presented their stories. It was also clearly cathartic. On being asked how they felt about the play, everyone said that they felt happy.
Jonathan Fox, along with his wife Jo Salas, began the first ever playback theatre company in New York 41 years ago. Since then, there have been several similar companies launched, which has resulted in the form spreading in over 65 countries.
In India, the Sterling Playback Theatre company, started by Cyril Alexander with wife Amutha Thomas, has just completed 16 years. They have done almost 150 performances in the past five years alone. This event was part of a six-day fest to celebrate their 16th anniversary, which included acting workshops and a masterclass with Jonathan Fox.