It takes a village

Chennai, 10-12-2016,Tamil Nadu. For Metro Plus: Sterling Playback Theatre is a group of volunteers from different professions, having performances in rural and urban villages. It focuses mainly to the people who went through hard times in their life, interact with them and recreate the emotions of the events. After informing local social workers in villages and then the team attract children with their professional acting skills. Team go through each homes along with the children around and get their parents and relatives also to the venue they perform. While at the play each villagers share their stories and the sterling team act it in front to the villagers make them fully involved with the emotions once they experience in their life. It helps them to come out from the trauma the Sterling team says. The images are the different levels of the Play and its preparations. Photo: Shaju John | Photo Credit: Shaju John

more-in

Playback Theatre brings together audiences, actors and musicians on one platform. In the words of Jonathan Fox, co-founder of the art form, “It is a stage for expression not just for the actors, but also for the audience.” He believes that every individual is a potential actor and encourages the audience to participate. This is the reason why he was at Oragadam, this weekend, encouraging the audience to talk to the performers. The resulting performance was a fascinating pastiche of their stories.

The play opened by enacting basic concerns of the audience that night, from demonetisation to how to save money. The mood gradually became more intense as the people began to open up. It was fascinating to see them discuss serious issues, and then observe reactions as the actors presented their stories. It was also clearly cathartic. On being asked how they felt about the play, everyone said that they felt happy.

Jonathan Fox, along with his wife Jo Salas, began the first ever playback theatre company in New York 41 years ago. Since then, there have been several similar companies launched, which has resulted in the form spreading in over 65 countries.

In India, the Sterling Playback Theatre company, started by Cyril Alexander with wife Amutha Thomas, has just completed 16 years. They have done almost 150 performances in the past five years alone. This event was part of a six-day fest to celebrate their 16th anniversary, which included acting workshops and a masterclass with Jonathan Fox.