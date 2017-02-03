An atmosphere of camaraderie, excitement and buoyancy prevailed during the three-day drama festival organised by Sutradhar Sansthan at Sharda Cinema Hall, Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh this past week. Watching theatre in small towns has its own pleasure. Here theatre is truly a community art and a way of celebration of collective creativity. The amateur artists exude passion and commitment to their art.

Recipient of Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Purushkar instituted by Sangeet Natak Akademi, Abhishek Pandit, founder of Sutradhar Sansthan, has pioneered modern theatre movement in Azamgarh. He and his actress wife Mamta Pandit are now full time theatre workers, raising the status of their group to a repertory company, involving the youth of the town in the theatrical art, including the pass outs from Bharatendu Natya Akademi, Lucknow and Madhya Pradesh School of Drama, Bhopal, belonging to the town. In the process, the group has won the support of some young medical practitioners and hoteliers of the town. Organising their group from scratch and facing economic hardships, today the group has established a niche for itself in the theatre world and set up an annual award given to outstanding theatre director. This year's award was given to Waman Kendre, director of National School of Drama, who donated the award money of Rs.11,000 and the same amount from his personal account to the group.

Impressed with the dedication of Abhishek, Fauzdar Singh, the owner of Sharda Cinema Hall, which was lying defunct, permitted him to stage plays without charging any rent. Abhishek has imaginatively designed the huge space, installing lighting equipments and sound system. The festival opened with the presentation of Rishikesh Sulabh's “Batohi” with musical score by Shashi Kant Kumar. All the three plays featured at the festival are directed by Abhishek Pandit. Inspired by Bedeshiya folk theatre of Bihar, the production depicts the pathetic world of the women whose husbands are forced to leave their homes to make a living away in city. The lives of men in city are not a bed of roses who have to struggle to eke out a living.

Unable to face the harsh reality of life in a strange city, the protagonist comes home and organizes young people to stage Ramlila but his efforts meet with strong opposition by conservative elements who insist that the role of heroes should be played by those who belong to upper caste. Undaunted, he keeps on working on his scripts, painting the miserable lives of young women whose husbands have not return from city and forced to commit suicide to protect their honour. The script writer in conversation with these unfortunate women in his imagination is projected in a subtle way, bringing out the pathos that moves the audience.

The narrative is disjointed but what makes the production riveting is its musical score. The members of the cast give impressive performances with Arvind Chaurasia as Bhikari, the protagonist, and Mamta Pandit as the wife of the protagonist strike the note of inspired acting.

“Ashad Ka Ek Din” by Mohan Rakesh was staged on the second day of the festival. Staging such a contemporary modern Hindi classic is a challenging creative endeavour for a director to discover new meaning and innovative style of presentation. Despite flagging patches here and there, Abhishek's production captures the warm humanity of characters and their faded hopes. Box set is devised to create the ambience in which the action is set. The window projected upstage centre assumes significance in revealing the ebb and flow of the troubled heart of Mallika. Some of the vital dialogues are deleted, which are, in fact, very significant to impart depth to the characters of Mallika and Priyangumanjari who is desperate to recreate the native environment which was the fundamental source of inspiration for Kalidas. Remarkable for its taut structure, chiselled and touching dialogue there is little scope for removing any dialogue. However, what makes Abhishek's production worth watching is his subtle treatment of the denouement which imparts a feminist vision to the production. At long last Abhishek's Mallika realises that Kalidas has not responded to her self-effacing love.

Harikesh Maurya as Kalidas, Mamta Pandit as Mallika give deeply touching performances. Dr. Alka Singh as Ambika, Mallika’s worried mother creates her scene with Mallika replete with bitterness and fear of uncertain future of her daughter who is eating out her heart for a man who is ambivalent about his love for her. Shravan Singh Rana as Vilom, the alter ego of Kalidas, mocks Kalidas, exposing his opportunism, timidity and his skin deep love for Mallika.

The festival came to an end with the presentation of Bharatendu's “Andher Nagari Chaupat Raja” which is frequently staged by amateurs and veteran directors like B.V. Karanth and B.M. Shah to explore its contemporary relevance, exposing foolishness of ruling class. While retaining the basic structure of the narrative, Abhishek has given it contemporary ring, using present day costumes and properties. His production is a blend of farce, comedy and satire which evokes laughter loud and long. The outlandish costumes themselves are a source of humour.

Shravan Singh Rana's caricature of a foolish ruler is marked by spontaneity, displaying his sense of timing. Others in the play are Nand Kishore Yadav as the ruler’s minister, D. D. Sanjay as the wise Guru with two disciples, Mamta Pandit as Chunewali, Rita Gupta as Fariyadi, Balendu Rana as the Kasai and Sandeep Gaur as Goverdhan, the greedy disciple.