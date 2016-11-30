Caught in a time loop

CHENNAI, 22/11/2013: Artistes performing at the play Skipping Christmas at Museum Theatre organised by Mellow Circle in Chennai on Friday (22nd November 2013). Photo: R. Ravindran | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Mellow Circle stages its seventeenth annual play in aid of Prathyasha, the Home Of Hope it runs for children with HIV.

This year’s light-hearted Christmas musical, Alan Samrow and the Ministry of Loops, is written and directed by Michael Muthu. The play will also feature a 50-member Mellow Circle Choir, which will be conducted by Augustine Paul.

The story follows Archie the angel, who is in danger of losing his wings for his unconventional ways, especially tinkering with time. His final shot at redemption is an assignment to save the soul of a hard-hearted, selfish, lonely, bitter and cynical young man, Alan Samrow.

Christmas eve finds Alan on the verge of becoming an extremely rich man. He has inherited a large property and is keen to dispose it off to a buyer that his broker friend, Arun, has found. An orphanage, which is housed in this inherited property, appeals to Alan for time to find alternate accommodation. But Arun, along with Alan’s materialistic girlfriend, Isha, keeps his mind firmly on the big bucks. At this point, Archie enters. After his initial conversation with Alan, he decides to throw caution to the winds and puts Alan into a loop.

What is a loop? Does Alan have a change of heart? Does Archie lose his wings? Does everything end up happily ever after? Watch the play to find out.

Date and time: December 2, 3 and 4, 7 p.m.

Venue: The Museum Theatre, Egmore

Donor passes priced at Rs. 5,000 (admit 2), Rs.1,000, Rs. 600 and Rs. 300 are available online at bookmyshow.com and eventjini.com.

Ticket helpline: 2822 6619